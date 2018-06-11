Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Beer
Beer Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Beer
Beer News

Orange Blossom Brewing, Inoculum Ale Works to release new sour beer

Published 11 June 2018

Orange Blossom Brewing Company and Inoculum Ale Works have collaborated to brew Inoculated Orange Blossom Pilsner (IOBP).

Orange Blossom Brewing and Inoculum Ale Works are owned by father and son duo, Tom and Nick Moench. The new product will be released in time for Father's Day.

The new refreshing sour beer is a take on Tom's classic Orange Blossom Pilsner (OBP). Nick took his dad's recipe and added a custom blend of Saccharomyces cerevisiae (S. cerevisiae), Lactobacillus plantarum (L. plantarum) and Pediococcus pentosaceus (P. pentosaceus) grown by Inoculum.

Tom began homebrewing in 1978 when it became federally legalized. One of Florida's first craft beers, known as OBP, was born 10 years later in his garage. The beer industry has drastically changed since then, which Nick can attest to. His dad's pilsner is older than he is.

Tom said: "I've been passionate about craft beer for more than 40 years and have been around to see the industry develop from the ground up.

"What makes it even more special is watching my son take craft beer to another level for generations to come."

Nick’s Inoculum Ale Works is the Florida's first sour-only production brewery, and a soon-to-open taproom in downtown St. Petersburg. In the Inoculum lab, which includes a DNA sequencing machine, Nick produces the yeast and bacteria needed to create his sour beers in-house.

Nick said: "We grow new microbes and use them to ferment our sour beers. Each batch tells its own story. This collaborative beer starts with the strong foundation of my dad's OBP. It's something new that appeals to both craft beer lovers and sour aficionados alike.”

IOBP will be available on draft at select Central Florida pubs and in cans at Inoculum's new taproom.

Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Beer
Alcoholic Drinks> Beer, Cider and FABs

Related Dates
2018> June

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Beer & Cider
Beer News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

ALECTIA – the Leading Independent Adviser to the Brewing Industry ALECTIA is the leading independent adviser to the brewing industry and has an impressive record in working for all the great brewers in the world, including SAB Miller, AB InBev, Grolsch, Carlsberg, Molson Coors and Beer Thai Public Co and a long list of regional and local breweries. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers

Beer Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.