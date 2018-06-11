Orange Blossom Brewing, Inoculum Ale Works to release new sour beer

Orange Blossom Brewing Company and Inoculum Ale Works have collaborated to brew Inoculated Orange Blossom Pilsner (IOBP).

Orange Blossom Brewing and Inoculum Ale Works are owned by father and son duo, Tom and Nick Moench. The new product will be released in time for Father's Day.

The new refreshing sour beer is a take on Tom's classic Orange Blossom Pilsner (OBP). Nick took his dad's recipe and added a custom blend of Saccharomyces cerevisiae (S. cerevisiae), Lactobacillus plantarum (L. plantarum) and Pediococcus pentosaceus (P. pentosaceus) grown by Inoculum.

Tom began homebrewing in 1978 when it became federally legalized. One of Florida's first craft beers, known as OBP, was born 10 years later in his garage. The beer industry has drastically changed since then, which Nick can attest to. His dad's pilsner is older than he is.

Tom said: "I've been passionate about craft beer for more than 40 years and have been around to see the industry develop from the ground up.

"What makes it even more special is watching my son take craft beer to another level for generations to come."

Nick’s Inoculum Ale Works is the Florida's first sour-only production brewery, and a soon-to-open taproom in downtown St. Petersburg. In the Inoculum lab, which includes a DNA sequencing machine, Nick produces the yeast and bacteria needed to create his sour beers in-house.

Nick said: "We grow new microbes and use them to ferment our sour beers. Each batch tells its own story. This collaborative beer starts with the strong foundation of my dad's OBP. It's something new that appeals to both craft beer lovers and sour aficionados alike.”

IOBP will be available on draft at select Central Florida pubs and in cans at Inoculum's new taproom.

