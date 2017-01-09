PicoBrew developing commercial craft beer brewing appliances
PicoBrew has unveiled the development of a line of commercial craft beer brewing appliances for bars and restaurants that leverages their patented modernist beer brewing technology.
The products, code-named "Indy" will be available in 2017. PicoBrew CEO Bill Mitchell said: "Our early prototypes of commercial-scale craft brewing equipment have garnered considerable interest in the industry. "In 2013 we pioneered the production of great craft beer at home with our award winning Zymatic and this year made it even more convenient and affordable with our newly released Pico, so it just makes sense that bars and restaurants would want to take advantage of our technology for their own hyperlocal production of custom craft beer they serve." PicoBrew has partnered with over 150 craft breweries from around the world, and Indy customers could join this Pico Brewers Network to brew great beers from around the world, or brew their own recipes designed from scratch utilizing the PicoBrew BrewCrafter tool. PicoBrew's BrewCrafter allows both expert brewers and complete brewing novices to brew great beer. It provides guidance along the way, suggesting a balanced mix of ingredients to ensure creation of a delicious beer recipe. PicoBrew's software tool suite makes managing a collection of Indy brewing appliances simple and approachable as well. Indy products are automated, IoT, beer brewing appliances capable of brewing from five gallon to fifteen gallons of craft beer in 3-4 hours, with a grain-to-glass serving time of about a week, depending on the recipe. Indy sports a modern design aesthetic and rugged stainless cases designed for under-counter placement. Some models allow for direct water connections, while others enable separate water-keg supplies. PicoBrew is the holder of 5 patents with over a dozen pending. They are a three-time recipient of prestigious CES Innovation Awards, an IFA best-of -show winner and this week were announced as a finalist for the annual "Last Gadget Standing" competition at CES 2017, where PicoBrew CEO Bill Mitchell will compete live on stage for audience applause and the coveted title (Saturday, January 7 10:30 a.m. to noon, LVCC, North Hall, Room N257). PicoBrew's retail products are available for purchase at www.picobrew.com and the Pico is available online at Bloomingdale's, Sur La Table, Williams-Sonoma, Best Buy, Frontgate and Amazon. Please contact PicoBrew directly for sales of the Indy product line. Indy is available in 110v or 220v options for domestic and international users.
Source: Company Press Release
The products, code-named "Indy" will be available in 2017.
PicoBrew CEO Bill Mitchell said: "Our early prototypes of commercial-scale craft brewing equipment have garnered considerable interest in the industry.
"In 2013 we pioneered the production of great craft beer at home with our award winning Zymatic and this year made it even more convenient and affordable with our newly released Pico, so it just makes sense that bars and restaurants would want to take advantage of our technology for their own hyperlocal production of custom craft beer they serve."
PicoBrew has partnered with over 150 craft breweries from around the world, and Indy customers could join this Pico Brewers Network to brew great beers from around the world, or brew their own recipes designed from scratch utilizing the PicoBrew BrewCrafter tool.
PicoBrew's BrewCrafter allows both expert brewers and complete brewing novices to brew great beer. It provides guidance along the way, suggesting a balanced mix of ingredients to ensure creation of a delicious beer recipe. PicoBrew's software tool suite makes managing a collection of Indy brewing appliances simple and approachable as well.
Indy products are automated, IoT, beer brewing appliances capable of brewing from five gallon to fifteen gallons of craft beer in 3-4 hours, with a grain-to-glass serving time of about a week, depending on the recipe.
Indy sports a modern design aesthetic and rugged stainless cases designed for under-counter placement. Some models allow for direct water connections, while others enable separate water-keg supplies.
PicoBrew is the holder of 5 patents with over a dozen pending.
They are a three-time recipient of prestigious CES Innovation Awards, an IFA best-of -show winner and this week were announced as a finalist for the annual "Last Gadget Standing" competition at CES 2017, where PicoBrew CEO Bill Mitchell will compete live on stage for audience applause and the coveted title (Saturday, January 7 10:30 a.m. to noon, LVCC, North Hall, Room N257).
PicoBrew's retail products are available for purchase at www.picobrew.com and the Pico is available online at Bloomingdale's, Sur La Table, Williams-Sonoma, Best Buy, Frontgate and Amazon.
Please contact PicoBrew directly for sales of the Indy product line. Indy is available in 110v or 220v options for domestic and international users.