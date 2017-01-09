Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Beer
Beer Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Beer
Beer News

PicoBrew developing commercial craft beer brewing appliances

Published 09 January 2017

PicoBrew has unveiled the development of a line of commercial craft beer brewing appliances for bars and restaurants that leverages their patented modernist beer brewing technology.

The products, code-named "Indy" will be available in 2017.

PicoBrew CEO Bill Mitchell said: "Our early prototypes of commercial-scale craft brewing equipment have garnered considerable interest in the industry.

"In 2013 we pioneered the production of great craft beer at home with our award winning Zymatic and this year made it even more convenient and affordable with our newly released Pico, so it just makes sense that bars and restaurants would want to take advantage of our technology for their own hyperlocal production of custom craft beer they serve."

PicoBrew has partnered with over 150 craft breweries from around the world, and Indy customers could join this Pico Brewers Network to brew great beers from around the world, or brew their own recipes designed from scratch utilizing the PicoBrew BrewCrafter tool.  

PicoBrew's BrewCrafter allows both expert brewers and complete brewing novices to brew great beer.  It provides guidance along the way, suggesting a balanced mix of ingredients to ensure creation of a delicious beer recipe.  PicoBrew's software tool suite makes managing a collection of Indy brewing appliances simple and approachable as well.

Indy products are automated, IoT, beer brewing appliances capable of brewing from five gallon to fifteen gallons of craft beer in 3-4 hours, with a grain-to-glass serving time of about a week, depending on the recipe.  

Indy sports a modern design aesthetic and rugged stainless cases designed for under-counter placement.  Some models allow for direct water connections, while others enable separate water-keg supplies.

PicoBrew is the holder of 5 patents with over a dozen pending. 

They are a three-time recipient of prestigious CES Innovation Awards, an IFA best-of -show winner and this week were announced as a  finalist for the annual "Last Gadget Standing" competition at CES 2017, where PicoBrew CEO Bill Mitchell will compete live on stage for audience applause and the coveted title (Saturday, January 7 10:30 a.m. to noon, LVCC, North Hall, Room N257).

PicoBrew's retail products are available for purchase at www.picobrew.com and the Pico is available online at Bloomingdale's, Sur La Table, Williams-Sonoma, Best Buy, Frontgate and Amazon.  

Please contact PicoBrew directly for sales of the Indy product line.  Indy is available in 110v or 220v options for domestic and international users. 



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Beer
Alcoholic Drinks> Beer, Cider and FABs

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Beer & Cider
Beer News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers ALECTIA – the Leading Independent Adviser to the Brewing Industry ALECTIA is the leading independent adviser to the brewing industry and has an impressive record in working for all the great brewers in the world, including SAB Miller, AB InBev, Grolsch, Carlsberg, Molson Coors and Beer Thai Public Co and a long list of regional and local breweries. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers

Beer Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.