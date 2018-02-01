Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Beer
Beer Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Beer
Beer News

Redd’s Wicked to introduce watermelon flavor beer

DBR Staff Writer Published 22 January 2018

MillerCoors-owned brand Redd’s Wicked is launching a new watermelon flavored beer, which is slated to hit retail from 1 February 2018.

The new beer's debut doubles as the unveiling of redesigned packaging across the Redd’s Wicked brand, a change made to strengthen its visibility on shelves and in cooler doors.

The beer will have an alcohol-by-volume (ABV) of 8%. It is said to have a dark golden copper hue and it will come in 16 oz and 24oz single-serve cans as well as 12 packs of 10oz cans.

The release of the watermelon flavour also comes amid the successful run of MillerCoors brand Steel Reserve Alloy Series, which is claimed to have been the fastest growing higher ABV flavoured malt beverage.

Redd’s Wicked also unveiled the return of a fan favorite, Strawberry Kiwi flavour.

In March, the Redd’s Wicked has unveiled plans to re-release its Wicked Strawberry Kiwi in a limited pick series. The strawberry kiwi beer also has 8% ABV.

The beer has been one of the favourites of fans who love the flavour and helped the brand surpass internal sales goals, the company stated.

The brand’s packaging redesign is expected to do away with the primary colour of the cans and apple imagery in favour of bigger splashes of colours that represent each of Redd’s Wicked flavor. The overhaul will help in strengthening each of the products’ visibility.

Redd’s Wicked senior marketing manager Frank Cirone said: “The gains we’ve seen from Redd’s Wicked Apple show us that our drinkers like what we’re offering and trust the Wicked brand.

“Now we’re bringing even more to the table with the launch of Wicked Watermelon and the return of Strawberry Kiwi, both of which we expect our consumers will embrace.”

Image: Millers Brewing brand Redd’s Wicked to launch two new flavours. Photo: Courtesy of MillerCoors LLC.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Beer
Alcoholic Drinks> Beer, Cider and FABs

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Beer & Cider
Beer News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers ALECTIA – the Leading Independent Adviser to the Brewing Industry ALECTIA is the leading independent adviser to the brewing industry and has an impressive record in working for all the great brewers in the world, including SAB Miller, AB InBev, Grolsch, Carlsberg, Molson Coors and Beer Thai Public Co and a long list of regional and local breweries. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers

Beer Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.