Redd’s Wicked to introduce watermelon flavor beer

MillerCoors-owned brand Redd’s Wicked is launching a new watermelon flavored beer, which is slated to hit retail from 1 February 2018.

The new beer's debut doubles as the unveiling of redesigned packaging across the Redd’s Wicked brand, a change made to strengthen its visibility on shelves and in cooler doors.

The beer will have an alcohol-by-volume (ABV) of 8%. It is said to have a dark golden copper hue and it will come in 16 oz and 24oz single-serve cans as well as 12 packs of 10oz cans.

The release of the watermelon flavour also comes amid the successful run of MillerCoors brand Steel Reserve Alloy Series, which is claimed to have been the fastest growing higher ABV flavoured malt beverage.

Redd’s Wicked also unveiled the return of a fan favorite, Strawberry Kiwi flavour.

In March, the Redd’s Wicked has unveiled plans to re-release its Wicked Strawberry Kiwi in a limited pick series. The strawberry kiwi beer also has 8% ABV.

The beer has been one of the favourites of fans who love the flavour and helped the brand surpass internal sales goals, the company stated.

The brand’s packaging redesign is expected to do away with the primary colour of the cans and apple imagery in favour of bigger splashes of colours that represent each of Redd’s Wicked flavor. The overhaul will help in strengthening each of the products’ visibility.

Redd’s Wicked senior marketing manager Frank Cirone said: “The gains we’ve seen from Redd’s Wicked Apple show us that our drinkers like what we’re offering and trust the Wicked brand.

“Now we’re bringing even more to the table with the launch of Wicked Watermelon and the return of Strawberry Kiwi, both of which we expect our consumers will embrace.”

Image: Millers Brewing brand Redd’s Wicked to launch two new flavours. Photo: Courtesy of MillerCoors LLC.