ROK Stars continues to invest in ABK Brewery

ROK Stars, the consumer goods and environmental technologies development firm established by John Paul DeJoria and Jonathan Kendrick, has announced an on-going investment plan in its ABK Brewery to meet the increasing demand for its beer exports.

Investments include upgrading ABK equipment and infrastructure involving a new grain silo and compression system. In addition, the purchase of a new bottling line has also been approved.

All investments are designed to increase beer production volume and efficiencies in order to cope with the expected export sales growth through 2017 and beyond.

Furthermore, the company has completed a further capital increase to ensure ABK is able to meet the demand it's seeing from the US and China, in particular.

ROK Stars acquired the majority stake in the historic 700-year-old ABK Brewery, located in Kaufbeuren, Bavaria, in 2013 and has since set out to redesign and re-package a range of its award-winning beers for export.

Jonathan Kendrick said: "The sizeable investments we have made in the last year and over the next 12 months will see ABK being perfectly positioned to fulfill our rapidly-growing global export market."

Source: Company Press Release