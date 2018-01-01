Global Brands' sales and profits increase in 2017

UK-based drinks manufacturer and distributor Global Brands has reported a 16% increase in its annual sales for the year ending 30 September 2017.

The company's turnover was £42m for the financial year.

Gross profit went up to £11.8 million, from £10.8 million, for the same period.

The fast-growing drinks business, which supplies the on and off trade channels, both domestically and abroad attributes this growth to consumer-focused innovation and growing demand for premium quality products.

During 2017, Global Brands continued to innovate with the creation of a completely new alcoholic drinks category with the launch of an alcoholic soda, Crooked Beverage. The craft canned drink, which provides an alternative for consumers tiring of fruits ciders, gained listings in all four multiple grocers and National listings, such as Revolution Bars and Deltic, since its launch in May 2017.

Its premium range of tonics, mixers and soft drinks, Franklin & Sons, which launched in 2015, continued to prove popular with consumers in both the UK and internationally. Volume sales grew by 281%, with the ‘London’ heritage positioning of the brand leading to exports growing to 42 countries around the world (from 25).

The company, which has a portfolio of 19 brands, saw total exports for the year grow by 50%, with export sales in 2017. Global Brands now distributes to 59 countries internationally.

Global Brands founder and chairman Steve Perez said: “Consumer demands and taste preferences sit at the heart of what we do and is really driving our growth to keep pace with a fast-changing market. Understanding what people want, whether that’s premium tasting mixers made using only natural ingredients or something different to sweet tasting fruit ciders, has seen us trailblaze.

“We created the alcoholic soda drinks category and established ourselves in the highly competitive premium tonics, mixers and soft drinks market.”

Last year saw sales of the company’s ever-popular brand VK outperform the market to achieve number one position as the best-selling RTD in the UK on trade. Volume sales grew by 20%, with VK now accounting for around a quarter of the UK’s RTD purchases.

The company also diversified its RTD offering with ready to serve (RTS) cocktail range, London Rd. Created in partnership with mixologists and supplied in jam jars, the premixed cocktails provide large on trade chains of bars and restaurants with a convenient and consistent way to offer cocktails. Volume sales of the range grew by 52%.

Perez said: “We never sit still when it comes to product development and there’s no greater buzz than working with supermarkets, bars and restaurants to answer their call for innovation. Consumers are demanding more for their money in terms of taste and quality. Being able to successfully meet this challenge is the best part of the job and continues to see us expand across the UK and internationally.”

During the last year, Global Brands increased its number of employees by 16%, taking total staff numbers to over 160. The company focused on growing its sales and marketing teams to effectively service demand.

Global Brands has experienced a strong start to the current financial year with total volume sales up 20% and is aiming to build on this further in 2018 with new product launches and distribution partnerships.

The company was recently announced as the distributor for LoneWolf’s premium spirits, the distilling arm of Scottish craft beer producer, BrewDog. Global Brands was selected following a three-way tender process due to its Franklin & Sons business and innovative ideas. The partnership will see LoneWolf sales grow by £40m over the next two years.

Established in 1997, Global Brands, headquarters based at Casa Hotel housing over 160 staff has established a portfolio of 19 brands for every occasion; spanning premium tonics, mixers and soft drinks, spirits and liqueurs, beers, RTS cocktails and RTDs. The company was founded by entrepreneur Steve Perez, who still runs the independent company today.

Source: Company Press Release.