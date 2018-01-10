Boston Beer releases Samuel Adams Sam ’76 beer in US

The Boston Beer Company has launched the latest innovation from its Samuel Adams brand in the US.

The new beer, Sam '76, unites complex flavor of an ale with crispness of a lager.

The company carried out testing for more than a year and taken 60 different brews for the brewers to create Sam '76.

The Samuel Adams brewers started with two active fermentations to create the beer, which is brewed in Samuel Adams' experimental nano brewery in Boston.

A base lager and a base ale each had their own respective yeast strains.

The base beers were brewed, then combined during a last maturation step when both yeast depend on each other during a tag team fermentation.

Boston Beer said the combination of multiple yeast strains and dry-hopping during a late stage of fermentation creates a range of flavors not possible in a typical brewing process.

Sam '76 has 4.7% of alcohol by volume (ABV) and has a standout flavour coupled with aromatics and a clear finish.

The combination of American Cascade, Citra, Mosaic and Simcoe hops in Sam '76 adds a tropical citrus aroma that gives way to a bright, juicy citrus hop flavor without overpowering the palate with strong hop bitterness.

Samuel Adams founder and brewer Jim Koch said: "We've brewed a revolutionary beer that brings together the best attributes of lager and ale with a taste and aroma that will completely surprise any craft beer drinker.

“We wanted to offer drinkers a craft beer they can enjoy during any drinking occasion, from a tailgate to an afternoon with friends, and that's exactly what Sam '76 delivers. It took many iterations to get right, but with one sip you'll understand why this beer is so unique."

Sam '76 will be available across the nation in six-pack cans for a suggested retail price of $8.99-$9.99, 12-pack cans for a suggested retail price of $15.99-$17.99, and 16 oz. single serve cans for a suggested retail price of $1.99-$2.49.

Image: Samuel Adams launches new Sam ’76 beer in the US. Photo: Courtesy of PRNewswire.