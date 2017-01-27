Sibling Revelry expands brewing capacity with two 90 barrel fermenters at Ohio facility

Strong demand coupled with the brand's availability at some of Cleveland's most prominent hospitality venues, restaurants and bars have influenced the necessity for the additional tanks.

The fermenters join Sibling Revelry's already impressive brewing system: two 30 barrel fermentation tanks, three 60 barrel fermentation tanks, one 90 barrel fermentation tank, three 3-barrel pilot fermenter tanks, one 60 barrel brite tank, one 90 barrel brite tank, and one 3 barrel pilot brite tank.

Sibling Revelry Brewing head brewmaster Pete Velez said: "We're quickly expanding, and we can't be any more excited about the new tank installations.

"It seems like we just opened. I've never experienced a brewery growing this quickly. This first year was about getting settled, dialing in recipes and getting our name out there. 2017 will be a year of growth – higher yielding batches, new beers, wider distribution. It's going to be amazing, and I can't wait for it."