Sibling Revelry Brewing to launch Coffee Red ale in six-pack cans

DBR Staff Writer Published 21 May 2018

Ohio-based craft brewer Sibling Revelry Brewing is set to launch Coffee Red ale in six-pack cans, with a retailer price of $11.99 per six-pack.

Coffee Red, with its dark copper color, was brewed with coffee sourced from Cleveland's duck-rabbit Coffee Roasters. The beer gives out an aroma of iced coffee and caramel, followed by a light roasted body and sweetened coffee finish.

Sibling Revelry stated that Coffee Red is the first release in its new Descendant Series, which will see the canning of previous taproom exclusives.

The cans of Coffee Red will have matte silver labels and the brews will be distinguishable from the company's traditional can line up while retaining its existing brand image.

Sibling Revelry Brewing head brewmaster Pete Velez said: "We've wanted to bring Coffee Red to distribution for some time, and we finally have the capacity to do so.

"We kept selling out of it in the taproom. We would take it to special events, and it would be a major hit. I think it's the unique, distinctive coffee-forward profile that grabs people. We're very proud of it."

This beer is packed at 5.5% alcohol by volume (ABV) and the ingredients include Malt – Pale, Crystal; Hops – Nugget, Comet, Cascade; Additions – Whole bean coffee from duck-rabbit.

The new product will feature previously one-time brews and fan favorites, identifiable from the unique metallic can wraps.

Currently, Sibling Revelry distributes four year-round beers including IPA, Swing State Dry-hopped Pale Ale, Red, and Third Wheel Belgian Tripel, in addition to four rotating seasonals: Blood Brood Hefeweizen, Siblime Lager, Oak'd Festbier, and Pecan Brown Ale.

In April, the company released limited edition can offering of Favorite Sister at its tap room in Westlake Ohio, in honor of National Siblings Day.

Favorite Sister is a New England style IPA brewed with the Pink Boots Society hop blend from hop supplier YCH Hops.

Image: Sibling Revelery’s Coffee Red Ale. Photo: Courtesy of Sibling Revelry Brewing.

