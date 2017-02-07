Singha launches U Beer in Thailand

Singha has launched U Beer, a new lager, for Thailand's domestic market.

Since December, Thailand's local beer lovers as well as international visitors have been able to enjoy the fresh new taste of U Beer, a new brand adding to the Singha and Leo Beer, the market leading brands already brewed by Singha Corp, a company also known as Boonrawd Brewery.

U Beer, inspired by European lager, offers a smooth taste, brewed for the new generation with its hip modern label design.

U Beer, a lager with alcohol volume of 5.0%, is available at selected venues around the country in two bottle sizes, 620 Ml and 320 Ml.

