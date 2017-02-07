Singha launches U Beer in Thailand
Singha has launched U Beer, a new lager, for Thailand's domestic market.
Since December, Thailand's local beer lovers as well as international visitors have been able to enjoy the fresh new taste of U Beer, a new brand adding to the Singha and Leo Beer, the market leading brands already brewed by Singha Corp, a company also known as Boonrawd Brewery.
U Beer, inspired by European lager, offers a smooth taste, brewed for the new generation with its hip modern label design.
U Beer, a lager with alcohol volume of 5.0%, is available at selected venues around the country in two bottle sizes, 620 Ml and 320 Ml.
Source: Company Press Release
Latest News
Related News
Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Beer
Alcoholic Drinks> Beer, Cider and FABs
Related Dates
2017> February
Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Beer & Cider
Alcoholic> Beer
Alcoholic Drinks> Beer, Cider and FABs
Related Dates
2017> February
Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Beer & Cider
Related Insight
Suppliers Directory
LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers ALECTIA – the Leading Independent Adviser to the Brewing Industry ALECTIA is the leading independent adviser to the brewing industry and has an impressive record in working for all the great brewers in the world, including SAB Miller, AB InBev, Grolsch, Carlsberg, Molson Coors and Beer Thai Public Co and a long list of regional and local breweries. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers
Alcoholic Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology Packaging Process Technology
Markets & Regulations Markets Regulatory & Safety
Non-alcoholic Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology Packaging Process Technology
Markets & Regulations Markets Regulatory & Safety
Beer Intelligence
Velcorin DT Touch Whitepapers Published by LANXESS Alcoholic > Beer > White Papers
Wine Whitepapers Published by LANXESS Alcoholic > Beer > White Papers
Soft Drinks Whitepapers Published by LANXESS Alcoholic > Beer > White Papers