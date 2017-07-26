Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Alcoholic
Beer News

Small Town Brewery launches Not Your Father’s Mountain Ale

Published 26 July 2017

Small Town Brewery has extended its Not Your Father's hard soda range with a new Mountain Ale expression.

The new brew joins Not Your Father’s brand which includes Not Your Father’s Root Beer, Ginger Ale and Vanilla Cream Ale flavoured beers.

Small Town’s other brand is Not Your Mom’s and it includes Apple Pie, Iced Tea and Strawberry Rhubarb flavoured beers.

According to the Wauconda, Illinois-based craft brewery, Not Your Father’s Mountain Ale is a bold and invigorating brew with ingredients that are fresh, crisp and has notes of citrus, reminiscent of alpine day. The beer is packaged in green bottles and is lightly carbonated.

The new brew has an alcohol by volume (ABV) of 5.0%. it will be available in six packs of 12 oz bottles and 24 oz individual cans for a retail price of $10.99 and $2.75, respectively, across several major cities in the US.

Small Town Brewery vice president Gleb Lifshits said: "At Small Town Brewery, we don't chase trends; we create them.

"As the pioneer of the category, we are always looking for ways to innovate and meet our consumers' evolving needs. Anticipation for Not Your Father's Mountain Ale has been unprecedented, and we look forward to another record-breaking year ahead.”

In February this year, Small Town Brewery launched Not Your Mom’s brand. The idea behind launching the brand was to tap into the consumer demand for fruit and tea flavoured beers. Hence, It introduced the new category with three new flavours.

Image: Small Town Brewery adds another beer to its Not Your Father’s brand. Photo: Courtesy of PR Newswire Association LLC/ Small Town Brewery, LLC.

Beer News

