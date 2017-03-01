Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Small Town Brewery launches new range of hard sodas under Not Your Mom's banner

Published 01 March 2017

US-based Small Town Brewery has launched a new range of hard sodas under the Not Your Mom's banner.

The new lione builds on the success of Not Your Father’s root beer range .

Its beer line-up will include Not Your Mom's Apple Pie, Not Your Mom's Strawberry Rhubarb and Not Your Mom's Iced Tea.

According to the brewery, the idea to introduce the Not Your Mom’s range had come from the increasing demand for fruit and tea flavoured beers, across craft beer, cider and flavoured malt beverages (FMBs).

Not Your Mom's Apple Pie comes with a flavour of crisp apple and light cinnamon. It has an alcohol by volume (ABV) of 5.9%.

Not Your Mom's Strawberry Rhubarb is claimed to be a balance between sweet and tart flavours and has an ABV of 5.5%.

On the other hand, Not Your Mom's Iced Tea is claimed to be made with real brewed tea, serves up the comfort of home with a delicious twist. Its ABV is 5.2%.

The new beers are expected to be available soon at all major retail stores across the US in six packs of 12 oz. bottles as well as 24 oz. individual cans.

Six-packs will carry a suggested retail price of $10.99 and individual 24 oz. cans of Not Your Mom's Iced Tea will retail for $2.49.

Small Town Brewery CEO Gleb Lifshits said: "As the category leader, we are always looking to innovate to meet our consumers' evolving needs. With their immersive flavors and homemade appeal, Not Your Mom's fruit- and dessert-inspired brews represent the next generation in flavored craft.

"We look forward to consumer response on this unique brand extension; the pre-launch excitement on our social channels has been phenomenal."

Image: Small Town Brewery to introduce flavoured beer under the new brand, Not Your Mom’s. Photo: Courtesy of PR Newswire Association LLC.

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Beer
Alcoholic Drinks> Beer, Cider and FABs

Related Dates
2017> March

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Beer & Cider
Beer News

Related Insight

