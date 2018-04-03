Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Beer
Beer Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Beer
Beer News

Stella Artois recalls some bottled beer sold in US and Canada

Published 03 April 2018

Stella Artois has made a voluntary recall of select packages containing 11.2-ounce (330ml) bottles of beer that may contain particles of glass.

This recall applies to Stella Artois 6-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, 'Best of Belgium' multi-packs in the U.S. and Canada, and Stella Artois Légère 6-packs and 12-packs in the US. The recall does not affect other Stella Artois packaging formats, such as cans or draft or bottles of any other production codes. 

The recall is limited in scope to bottles from one third-party production facility that produces a fraction of Stella Artois bottles. This recall impacts less than 1% of Stella Artois glass bottles sold in North America annually, and affected bottles will be far less than this.

This recall comes after the detection of a glass packaging flaw in some 11.2-ounce (330ml) bottles that may cause a small piece of glass to break off and possibly fall into the beer. The potentially-affected bottles were manufactured by a third-party which is one of many supplying Stella Artois with glass bottles.

We made the decision to voluntarily recall certain packages potentially containing the affected 11.2-ounce (330ml) bottles as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of our consumers.

The beer subject to this recall includes Stella Artois cases with a packaging date that falls within the ranges listed below.  The codes can be found on the back label of the bottles and on the side of the cardboard cartons for the 12-packs, 18-packs and 24-packs of 11.2-ounce (330ml) bottles. Consumers should check the Stella Artois bottles in their 'Best of Belgium' multi-packs. Attached are photos which show the exact location of the relevant production codes.

Stella Artois global brand vice president Christina Choi said: "The safety of our consumers is our top priority.  While the number of potentially-affected glass bottles is very small, we are recalling these Stella Artois packages as a precautionary measure.  

"Our team of technical experts has been working with our third-party glass bottle supplier to ensure this packaging flaw has been addressed." 

Stella Artois is actively working with our distributor and retail partners to remove potentially-affected packages from retail. 

Consumers who have 11.2-ounce (330ml) bottles of Stella Artois beer marked with the production codes listed below should visit https://stellaartois.expertinquiry.com for more information and for instructions on how to find the production codes for potentially-affected product. Consumers can also call our consumer hotline at 1-855-215-5824.

Any consumers who currently have potentially-affected Stella Artois beer in the US or Canada within the scope of this recall will be eligible for reimbursement. Consumers are advised not to consume or allow others to consume the potentially-affected product. 

Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Beer
Alcoholic Drinks> Beer, Cider and FABs

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Beer & Cider
Beer News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

ALECTIA – the Leading Independent Adviser to the Brewing Industry ALECTIA is the leading independent adviser to the brewing industry and has an impressive record in working for all the great brewers in the world, including SAB Miller, AB InBev, Grolsch, Carlsberg, Molson Coors and Beer Thai Public Co and a long list of regional and local breweries. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers

Beer Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.