Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Beer
Beer Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Beer
Beer News

Stone Brewing sues MillerCoors over rebranding of Keystone light beer

DBR Staff Writer Published 14 February 2018

Stone Brewing has filed a lawsuit against MillerCoors alleging that the beer giant's rebrand of Keystone line is too close to its name.

The lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in San Diego, alleges that MillerCoors is trying to rebrand its Colorado Rockies-themed Keystone beer as STONE. 

Stone Brewing alleged that Keystone’s marketing team has been making 30-pack boxes stacked with nothing but the word ‘Stone’ being visible.

Keystone’s social media was also accused of uniformly dropping the word ‘key’.

Stone Brewing CEO Dominic Engels said: “Keystone’s rebranding is no accident. MillerCoors tried to register our name years ago and was rejected.”

Engels continued saying: “We will not stand for this kind of overtly and aggressively deceptive advertising. Frankly, MillerCoor should be ashamed.”

On the other hand, MillerCoors stated that Stone Brewing’s lawsuit is a publicity stunt.

MillerCoors spokesman Marty Maloney said: “Since Keystone's debut in 1989, prior to the founding of Stone Brewing in 1996, our consumers have commonly used 'Stone' to refer to the Keystone brand.

“We will let the facts speak for themselves in the legal process.”

This is not the first time that the issue of big beer versus small beer was raised. Last year, the Brewers Association started crowd funding campaign to buy AB InBev.

Stone Brewing executive chairman & co-founder Greg Koch released a video on Youtube, talking about the lawsuit. In the video he stated that all of this can be ended right here by simply putting the word ‘Key’ back in ‘Keystone’.

Image: Stone Brewing files lawsuit against MillerCoors. Photo: Courtesy of Stone Brewing.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Beer
Alcoholic Drinks> Beer, Cider and FABs

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Beer & Cider
Beer News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers ALECTIA – the Leading Independent Adviser to the Brewing Industry ALECTIA is the leading independent adviser to the brewing industry and has an impressive record in working for all the great brewers in the world, including SAB Miller, AB InBev, Grolsch, Carlsberg, Molson Coors and Beer Thai Public Co and a long list of regional and local breweries. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers

Beer Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.