Stony Creek Brewery unveils Crankenstein India Pale Ale series

Stony Creek Brewery, a member of both the Brewers Association and the Connecticut Craft Beer Guild, said it will introduce Crankenstein India Pale Ale (IPA) series.

The series is a rotating selection of hybrid IPAs that merge West Coast and New England Style influences.

The concept is due to be released in cans on 15 January 2018.

Each version or ‘hatchling’ as the brewery calls it, is numbered and will appear every other month. The 16oz. cans will be sold in very limited amounts in packs of 4 in all markets where the brewery’s beer is available.

The launch will begin with Hatchling 001, which is a 7.2% ABV IPA brewed with Simpsons Golden Promise Malt for an incredible mouthfeel, Pilsner malt for a crisp and clean finish and copious amounts of Simcoe and Citra hops for huge notes of passionfruit, and tropical citrus.

Every two months a new Hatchling will be launched with a different combination of hops.

The company claims that Crankenstein is the result of an unorthodox brewing experiment, which seamlessly stitches together the evolution of style. The pale ale is a pure West Coast and can be described as a clean, dry and bright with bitterness that balances, but deep down, it is thoroughly a New England style beer with a good mouthfeel and lush hop aromas.

Stony Creek's brewmaster Andy Schwartz said: “We're making a stand with this beer. We love the New England Style IPA, but we think it can, and should, evolve into something so much more.

“With the right brewing process and a bit of courage we can create something that just might challenge people to consider a new path in NEIPAs.”

The company also stated that New England Style IPAs very popular right. These beers have a cloudy appearance, are low in bitterness, have a smooth creamy mouthfeel and lush often juicy hop flavour and aromas.

Stony Creek lead brewer Gordon Whelpley said: “We took the New England style and added a little west coast attitude to it. We increased the bitterness ever so slightly, dried out the finish a touch and filtered the beer bright.

“This still leaves the same smooth body and huge juicy hop flavor and aromas, just balanced a bit better by the dryness and clean bright finish. It really is the best of both worlds.”

