Twisted X Brewing launches two new beers

Published 25 September 2017

Twisted X Brewing has launched two new beers, the Gulf Kolsch Blonde Ale and Whoa-Mango IPA.

The new products will be hitting Texas retail shelves and on-premise customers in the coming weeks. Both Gulf Kolsch and Whoa-Mango will be available in 12-ounce 6 pack cans, half barrels and sixth barrels.

Gulf Kolsch: Gulf Kolsch is made with a blend of the finest European and domestic malts for a smooth taste and a clean finish. Using a unique hop combination, Gulf Kolsch clocks in at a refreshing 5.1% ABV, and 20 IBUs. It's the perfect beer for any occasion, especially in the Texas heat.

Whoa-Mango IPA: With flavors of mango, peach and citrus, paired with Citra and Azacca hops, Whoa-Mango IPA creates a new tropical IPA taste experience. This aromatic, fruity, hoppy IPA clocks in at 5.8% ABV and 46 IBUs. It's the perfect IPA to pair with anything on the grill.

Five-time Great American Beer Festival award-winning Brewmaster Brian Bush created these great new brands to expand the Twisted X portfolio to appeal to a wider audience. "Gulf Kolsch and Whoa-Mango IPA are awesome brands that will help Twisted X expand its portfolio to appeal to those craft drinkers looking for new beer experiences," said Twisted X CEO Mark King.

"They both fill a key niche in the Twisted X portfolio, and the response has really been terrific so far. We can't wait to ship these brands to new markets throughout Texas."

King credits Bush with coming up with the recipes for two unique additions to the company's portfolio. "We are excited that Brian is back at the helm of our brewery, and we're looking forward to furthering our innovation to drive broader appeal to craft consumers for Twisted X."  



Source: Company Press Release

