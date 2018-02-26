Whitewater Brewing, The Royal Canadian Legion launch new craft beer in British Columbia

Whitewater Brewing and The Royal Canadian Legion have introduced a new craft beer in British Columbia, marking the beer's first entry into Western Canada.

The Legion Lager now being sold in the province is brewed locally using local ingredients. People will find it in many Legion branches and, soon, at several retail locations, including bars and restaurants, and liquor stores around the province.

The Royal Canadian Legion, dominion president David Flannigan said: "This is one more important way for Canadians to support the work of The Royal Canadian Legion.

"Funds raised will help us with Veterans' programming nationally and within provinces and territories."

5% of the beer's sales will help with Legion programs and advocacy efforts in a range of areas including support for mental health, getting Veterans off the streets, and help transitioning to civilian life.

Legion Lager was first pioneered in the Ontario market in 2017. Since then it has gained increasing popularity and can now be found in select LCBO stores and grocery outlets throughout that province.

Whitewater Brewing Company founder Chris Thompson said: "We've been anticipating the move into British Columbia for quite some time and we hope our crisp and easy-drinking lager will be successful here as well.

"We are proud of our creation and of the contribution it will make to helping our Veterans."

"Many of our branches already sell beer in their lounges, and now they will have a great new addition for people to try," adds Flannigan.

Whitewater Brewing Company and The Royal Canadian Legion plan to gradually launch Legion Lager nation-wide over the coming months and years.

Source: Company Press Release