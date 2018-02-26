Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Beer
Beer Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Beer
Beer News

Whitewater Brewing, The Royal Canadian Legion launch new craft beer in British Columbia

Published 26 February 2018

Whitewater Brewing and The Royal Canadian Legion have introduced a new craft beer in British Columbia, marking the beer's first entry into Western Canada.

The Legion Lager now being sold in the province is brewed locally using local ingredients. People will find it in many Legion branches and, soon, at several retail locations, including bars and restaurants, and liquor stores around the province.

The Royal Canadian Legion, dominion president David Flannigan said: "This is one more important way for Canadians to support the work of The Royal Canadian Legion.

"Funds raised will help us with Veterans' programming nationally and within provinces and territories."

5% of the beer's sales will help with Legion programs and advocacy efforts in a range of areas including support for mental health, getting Veterans off the streets, and help transitioning to civilian life.

Legion Lager was first pioneered in the Ontario market in 2017. Since then it has gained increasing popularity and can now be found in select LCBO stores and grocery outlets throughout that province.

Whitewater Brewing Company founder Chris Thompson said: "We've been anticipating the move into British Columbia for quite some time and we hope our crisp and easy-drinking lager will be successful here as well.

"We are proud of our creation and of the contribution it will make to helping our Veterans."

"Many of our branches already sell beer in their lounges, and now they will have a great new addition for people to try," adds Flannigan.

Whitewater Brewing Company and The Royal Canadian Legion plan to gradually launch Legion Lager nation-wide over the coming months and years.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Beer
Alcoholic Drinks> Beer, Cider and FABs

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Beer & Cider
Beer News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

ALECTIA – the Leading Independent Adviser to the Brewing Industry ALECTIA is the leading independent adviser to the brewing industry and has an impressive record in working for all the great brewers in the world, including SAB Miller, AB InBev, Grolsch, Carlsberg, Molson Coors and Beer Thai Public Co and a long list of regional and local breweries. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers

Beer Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.