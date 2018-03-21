Yuengling unveils first year-round beer in 17 years

America's oldest brewery D.G. Yuengling & Son is adding a beer to its year-round lineup for the first time in 17 years.

The new beer, Yuengling Golden Pilsner, will be available in cans and bottles from 1 April 2018.

It will be available in various markets including Cleveland, Ohio; Harrisburg and Schuylkill County, PA; Atlanta; the Virginia Beach area; and Rhode Island.

The beer comes in at 4.7 percent alcohol by volume (ABV) and combines pale and specialty malts, and Hallertau and Saaz hops

Yuengling said the balance of flavours and improved drinkability provides a new standard in refreshment for beer drinkers.

D.G. Yuengling & Son 6th generation brewer Jen Yuengling said: "Yuengling Golden Pilsner is our unique interpretation of a refreshing pilsner, with all of the qualities consumers have come to expect from Yuengling in a beer that is highly sessionable and full of flavor.

"We continue to listen to our fans and we saw an opportunity to deliver a new Yuengling beer that complements our core portfolio of iconic beers including Traditional Lager, Light Lager, and Black & Tan."

The company took more than 18 months to develop the beer, which is born from six generations of brewing expertise.

In Florida, Yuengling Golden Pilsner will be available in the Tampa and Fort Myers area as well as Orlando.

The brewery also plans to expand the beer's availability throughout Florida and Georgia in April and May. Golden Pilsner is expected to be available across the company's entire 22-state footprint by the end of the year.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, which is based in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, has been operating since 1829. It operates two breweries, one in Pottsville and another in Tampa, Florida and sells across 22 states.

Its main beer brands include Yuengling Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale, Oktoberfest and now Golden Pilsner.

Image: Yuengling’s new beer to be available from April. Photo: Courtesy of PRNewswire.