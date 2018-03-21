Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Beer
Beer Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Beer
Beer News

Yuengling unveils first year-round beer in 17 years

DBR Staff Writer Published 21 March 2018

America's oldest brewery D.G. Yuengling & Son is adding a beer to its year-round lineup for the first time in 17 years.

The new beer, Yuengling Golden Pilsner, will be available in cans and bottles from 1 April 2018.

It will be available in various markets including Cleveland, Ohio; Harrisburg and Schuylkill County, PA; Atlanta; the Virginia Beach area; and Rhode Island.

The beer comes in at 4.7 percent alcohol by volume (ABV) and combines pale and specialty malts, and Hallertau and Saaz hops

Yuengling said the balance of flavours and improved drinkability provides a new standard in refreshment for beer drinkers. 

D.G. Yuengling & Son 6th generation brewer Jen Yuengling said: "Yuengling Golden Pilsner is our unique interpretation of a refreshing pilsner, with all of the qualities consumers have come to expect from Yuengling in a beer that is highly sessionable and full of flavor.

"We continue to listen to our fans and we saw an opportunity to deliver a new Yuengling beer that complements our core portfolio of iconic beers including Traditional Lager, Light Lager, and Black & Tan."

The company took more than 18 months to develop the beer, which is born from six generations of brewing expertise.

In Florida, Yuengling Golden Pilsner will be available in the Tampa and Fort Myers area as well as Orlando.

The brewery also plans to expand the beer's availability throughout Florida and Georgia in April and May. Golden Pilsner is expected to be available across the company's entire 22-state footprint by the end of the year. 

D.G. Yuengling & Son, which is based in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, has been operating since 1829. It operates two breweries, one in Pottsville and another in Tampa, Florida and sells across 22 states.

Its main beer brands include Yuengling Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale, Oktoberfest and now Golden Pilsner. 

Image: Yuengling’s new beer to be available from April. Photo: Courtesy of PRNewswire.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Beer
Alcoholic Drinks> Beer, Cider and FABs

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Beer & Cider> Beer
Beer News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers ALECTIA – the Leading Independent Adviser to the Brewing Industry ALECTIA is the leading independent adviser to the brewing industry and has an impressive record in working for all the great brewers in the world, including SAB Miller, AB InBev, Grolsch, Carlsberg, Molson Coors and Beer Thai Public Co and a long list of regional and local breweries. Alcoholic > Beer > Suppliers

Beer Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.